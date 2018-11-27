Vitalhub (VHI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) shares were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 393,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 617,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in North York, Canada.

