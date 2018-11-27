Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) vs. MICT (MICT) Financial Contrast

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MICT has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and MICT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.60 billion 1.09 -$20.34 million $1.43 13.78 MICT $18.37 million 0.21 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

MICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vishay Intertechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of MICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and MICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 2.24% 20.82% 8.75% MICT -20.21% -113.13% -30.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vishay Intertechnology and MICT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 MICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than MICT.

Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MICT does not pay a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats MICT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, temperature sensors, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, aluminum electrolytic, and energy storage capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, power supplies, military/aerospace, and medical industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc. develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. Its vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies various customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment, and electronic instruments for the defense and aerospace markets. Its solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems, such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft, and missiles for use by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and by foreign defense entities. MICT, Inc. primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

