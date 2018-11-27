Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 98.21% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PLTM stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

