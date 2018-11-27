Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 35,516 SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BIL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BMV:BIL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,846,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 3,174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after acquiring an additional 544,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 553,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,709,000 after acquiring an additional 108,119 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 248,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET alerts:

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.58. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET has a 12 month low of $1,603.40 and a 12 month high of $1,790.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 35,516 SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BIL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/virtu-financial-llc-acquires-shares-of-35516-spdr-s-tr-barclays-1-3-t-b-et-bil.html.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.