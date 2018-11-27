Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 25,170 salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,749. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $98.68 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $852,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,497 shares of company stock valued at $71,415,484. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

