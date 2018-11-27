Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) – Beacon Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$5.41 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$4.36 and a 12 month high of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$51.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.13 million.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

