Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (AWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,815 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $3,395,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 360,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $2,080,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $33,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,671.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $124,556.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $855,194.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,786 shares of company stock worth $302,280 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

