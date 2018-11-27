Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,250 Shares of First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of First Foundation worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,574,000 after purchasing an additional 820,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,455 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 939,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 670,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on First Foundation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $159,894.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Brakke purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,400 shares of company stock worth $1,533,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

