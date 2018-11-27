Victoria (VCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Victoria stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.34). 610,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,187. Victoria has a 52-week low of GBX 418.75 ($5.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.