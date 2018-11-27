VICI Properties (VICI) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $21.65. VICI Properties shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 9646458 shares trading hands.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The company has a current ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

