Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 36.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 36,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 220,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viacom from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

