Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Lifted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

