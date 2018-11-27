Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.02. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,749,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.44. 667,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,288,944. The company has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

