Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.04. 11,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

