Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetGear were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetGear by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.62. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,499. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.11.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,229.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $36,808.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,681.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,866 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

