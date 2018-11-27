Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Major Shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost Sells 50,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $678,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 75,085 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,033,169.60.

On Monday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 450,085 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $6,107,653.45.

On Friday, November 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 145,609 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,066,191.71.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.29. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Vector Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vector Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

