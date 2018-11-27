Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $27.75 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.44% of Gildan Activewear worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.94. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-has-27-75-million-holdings-in-gildan-activewear-inc-gil.html.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.