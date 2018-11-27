Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $24.51 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,246,000 after buying an additional 566,472 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 363,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Hubbell by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 994 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $707,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $149.03. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.94%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

