VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) Holdings Reduced by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 8.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 424,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 26.8% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 294,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 902.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,587 shares during the period.

VWOB stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $1,606.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

