Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,748,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 909,488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,636,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,071,000 after acquiring an additional 713,618 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,914,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,222,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,169,000.

VT stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

