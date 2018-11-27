Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

