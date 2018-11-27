ValuEngine Upgrades Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Buy

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 target price on Teekay Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.43.

TNK opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $292.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 238,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

