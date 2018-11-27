ValuEngine Lowers POSCO (PKX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
PKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.
PKX opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. POSCO has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $93.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in POSCO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 286,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in POSCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 60,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.
