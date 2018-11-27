ValuEngine Lowers POSCO (PKX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

PKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

PKX opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. POSCO has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in POSCO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 286,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in POSCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 60,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

