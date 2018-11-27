Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $634,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 238,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

