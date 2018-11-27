Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 86.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 982,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,647,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Valero Energy by 118.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 601,582 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 253.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 388,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,145,000 after purchasing an additional 278,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

