US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

