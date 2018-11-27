US Bancorp DE Sells 45,153 Shares of Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Orbotech by 924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Orbotech by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orbotech alerts:

Shares of Orbotech stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Orbotech Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Sells 45,153 Shares of Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/us-bancorp-de-sells-45153-shares-of-orbotech-ltd-orbk.html.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.