US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,986 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 105.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 460,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

