US Bancorp DE Has $411,000 Stake in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 215,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in DCP Midstream by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,439,000 after purchasing an additional 465,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America set a $46.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 2.27. DCP Midstream LP has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.68%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

