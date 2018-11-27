Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.73

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 16659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.
In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $232,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,243 shares of company stock valued at $798,940 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.