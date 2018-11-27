Unitus Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (UIS)

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Unitus has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Unitus has a market cap of $88,064.00 and $47.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.02817912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.04631616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00795103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.01438559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00115840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.01879550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00473066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Unitus

UIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 64,366,522 coins. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unitus is unitus.online . Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin

Buying and Selling Unitus

Unitus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

