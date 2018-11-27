United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $36,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,179,000 after purchasing an additional 347,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,308,428,000 after purchasing an additional 707,417 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,228,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.45.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

