United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Shares Gap Down to $36.38

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $36.38. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 7474579 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

