United Rentals, Inc. (URI) is Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,547 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 4.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $74,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in United Rentals by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 344,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

