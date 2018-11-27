United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,781,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of United Continental by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Continental by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 873,525 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.90. 184,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,912. United Continental has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.81.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

