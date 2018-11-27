UniCredit (UNCFF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.36

Media coverage about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has trended neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted UniCredit’s score:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

