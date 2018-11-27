UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 525 ($6.86). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.38) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 534.18 ($6.98).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 436.40 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.26).

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 48.20 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 46 ($0.60) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

