UBS Group Lowers Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $41.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Shares of MU opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

