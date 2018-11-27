U.S. Silica (SLCA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 3,301,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,428,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Bradford B. Casper bought 1,500 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn bought 2,200 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,183.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,614 shares of company stock worth $206,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

