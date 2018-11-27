TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Given $30.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $30.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TTEC an industry rank of 105 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. TTEC has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.49 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in TTEC by 123.5% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 68.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

