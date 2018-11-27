TrueFlip Price Hits $0.22 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00005955 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.40 million and $94,489.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.03045229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00128032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00187463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.08521114 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

