Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 215.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $118,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $211,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $77,884.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,534 shares of company stock valued at $306,367. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

