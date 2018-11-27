Trimble Inc (TRMB) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 461,206 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.59% of Trimble worth $173,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 24,279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,787,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 3,771,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,840,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,384,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,181,000 after purchasing an additional 933,800 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,384. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,534 shares of company stock valued at $306,367. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/trimble-inc-trmb-position-increased-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.