Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.15 Million in Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Wayfair from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wayfair from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, COO James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $14,953,422.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 458,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,790,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $81,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 391,569 shares of company stock valued at $52,762,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.15 Million in Wayfair Inc (W) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/trexquant-investment-lp-invests-2-15-million-in-wayfair-inc-w-stock.html.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.