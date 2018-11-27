Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.06 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $521,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 19,683 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $1,984,636.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,878.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,033 shares of company stock worth $42,068,580. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

