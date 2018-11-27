Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 9,707 Aetna Inc (AET)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Aetna by 111.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Aetna by 147.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 32.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aetna by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,607 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aetna by 12.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AET. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Aetna stock opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

