Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,578 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243,200.0% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $1,537,595.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Milan Galik purchased 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $25,038.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,121 shares of company stock worth $175,742 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEX:IBKR opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

