TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

TLP stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. TransMontaigne Partners has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.18.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. TransMontaigne Partners’s payout ratio is 146.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

