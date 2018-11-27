Transcodium (TNS) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $99,069.00 and $158,349.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.02596816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00127142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00186903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.08679030 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

