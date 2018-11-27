Traders Buy Facebook (FB) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $556.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $535.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.50 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Facebook had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook traded down ($1.38) for the day and closed at $135.00Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $132,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,195,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 3,125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $509,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,319,635 shares of company stock valued at $222,863,154 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Get Facebook alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/traders-buy-facebook-fb-on-weakness-after-insider-selling.html.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.